Recipient of two National Film Awards and four Filmfare Awards, actor Manoj Bajpayee is known for playing all characters with impeccable finesse. Be it a small part or a leading role, the actor never fails to leave a lasting impression on the audience.

The latest we hear that the talented actor has joined the cast of the upcoming action thriller film Baaghi 2. Starring Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani in key roles, the movie is a sequel to Tiger’s 2016 hit Baaghi.

In the first installment, Tiger Shroff starred with Shraddha Kapoor. The film was directed by Sabbir Khan. The sequel went on floors in September and will be directed by choreographer Ahmed Khan. Both these films have been produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

It is being speculated that the sequel is a remake of Telugu film Kshanam, directed by Ravikanth Perepu. Kshanam told the story of an NRI who returns to India to help his ex-lover to find her abducted daughter. A source speaking to Deccan Chronicle said that Baaghi 2 will see Disha Patani’s character leaving Shroff, marrying another man and having a child with him.

Trending :

According to reports, Bajpayee will play a pivotal role in the movie. “Manoj really liked the script. He is also very fond of the casting director, Mukesh Chhabra, and director Ahmed Khan, who he has known for many years. Ahmed had choreographed him in Ram Gopal Varma’s Satya. He will start shooting for the film soon,” reveals a source.

Besides Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani and Manoj Bajpayee, Baaghi 2 will also feature Prateik Babbar. He will be seen in the role of the main antagonist in the movie Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 2 is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film is all set to release on 27th April 2018.