Manoj Bajpayee Says, “Yash Chopra Was Worried About Veer-Zaara”

Manoj Bajpayee, who shared screen space with Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji in Veer-Zaara, says late filmmaker Yash Chopra was worried about the response of the film at the box office during its release in 2004.

“I was sitting with Yashji when Veer-Zaara was about to release and he was very worried about the film — how it will perform and what will happen? I told him that it’s his (Yash ji’s) picture. It has to perform well,” Manoj said at the News18 India Chaupal here on Thursday.

“That day he (Yash Chopra) told me that if he had the formula for making a hit movie, all his movies should have been hit and he would have had no flop films,” Manoj added.

Manoj was in the capital to promote his forthcoming film Aiyaary alongside actor Sidharth Malhotra and director Neeraj Pandey. “I am here in the industry to make a difference with my acting and I want the young generation to be inspired by movies like Aiyaary. The film is about the issues of a generation gap between a mentor and his prodigy,” Sidharth said.

Earlier, speaking about his co-star Sidharth, Manoj said, “Sidharth is a great guy to work with and a great guy to know. We kind of developed some kind of fantastic bond while working for Aiyaary.” He also spoke about Aiyaary and described it as a great script. He said, “It is one of the best scripts I have been a part of. It’s a story based on true events. It’s about military intelligence and the people working for it. I am really privileged to get Aiyaari and the role I have got to play in the film. It is one-of-a-kind.”

The film, which also features actress Rakul Preet Singh, was due to release on January 26, 2018, but will now hit the screens on February 9, 2018.