Actor Manoj Bajpayee says the Indian film industry appreciates “great talent” only after experiencing its loss.

“I think it’s something that always happens in Bollywood… We don’t appreciate great talent when they are alive, but we say great things after they have passed away,” Manoj said here.

His comment comes in the wake of the demise of “Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro” director Kundan Shah.

“Kundan Shah was a unique director of our times. He was an amazing thinker. If you see his films like ‘Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro‘, ‘Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa‘ and ‘Kya Kehna‘, these were incredible films. They didn’t just belong to romantic genres or comedy but the film talked about things beyond it.

“They talked about social taboos and also questioned the unhealthy practices of our society. He never made a film only for entertainment but always gave important messages through his films. The saddest part is that he wasn’t appreciated enough when he was alive,” Manoj said here during a promotional interview for his upcoming film “Rukh“.

Talking about working with debutant director Atanu Mukherjee, Manoj said: “I have previously worked with many directors and I would like to say that Atanu Mukherjee is one of my favourite directors. The way he tells a story is very different, unique and simple.

“It is true that simple things are actually more complex. It is very difficult to achieve the phase when you can simply and easily communicate a story through your work, which Atanu has done with his first film.”

The film Rukh is scheduled to release on October 27.