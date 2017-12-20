Manoj Bajpayee Says Aiyaary Will Be One Of His Best Films

Manoj Bajpayee, who is all excited over his forthcoming Aiyaary, says that it is definitely going to be one of the best films of his career.

Present at the trailer launch of Aiyaary here on Tuesday, Manoj Bajpayee, asked to share his experience of working with Neeraj Pandey with whom he has done films like Special 26 and Baby, praised his director, saying he was sick during shooting, “but still he kept the team together and kept the spirit really high all the time”.

“It made the entire difficult task look so easy. We shot the film in different locations and they have their own challenges apart from our director not feeling well. But the result we saw during dubbing is amazing and I feel so proud of this film. This is definitely going to be one of the best film of my career,” said Manoj.

The entire team of the film including Siddharth Malhotra, Neeraj Pandey and Pooja Chopra were present at the trailer launch.

Pandey, asked if he ever thought about making Aiyaary a part of the Baby franchise since the film seem to have a similar backdrop from the trailer, said, “Not at all. These are completely different films actually. ‘Baby’ was an espionage action-thriller and Aiyaary‘ in my opinion, is a drama thriller.”

Trending

Performing in the film along with many veterans like Anupam Kher, Naseeruddin Shah, and Manoj, Sidharth, asked if he felt any pressure to perform, said, “More than pressure I was more excited to share the screen with so many actors I admire. Even the director… I have been a big fan of his work.”

“I think there was an excitement to be in the same frame and do such work with Manoj sir who is dramatic and the whole film is based on a relationship between these two character they share,” he added.

Produced by Motion Picture Capital, the film is scheduled to release on January 26, 2018.