Actor Manoj Bajpayee, who is enjoying the success of his latest film Naam Shabana aspires to have a film institute in Patna and Bihar.

“I aspire to have a big film institute in Patna and Bihar. There are many kids who are not able to go out of the city as it’s not affordable for them. So if they get such an institute in the state, they won’t have do other courses and straggle their mind,” Manoj said on Thursday at Whistling Wood International.

“Being an actor is as difficult as being an engineer, a businessman or anything else in this world,” the two-time National Award winner said.

Manoj’s recent release Naam Shabana, which also stars Taapsee Pannu, Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher and Prithviraj Sukumaran, has opened to much critical acclaim. He praised Taapsee for her performance and is very happy with the success of the film.

The Satya actor added that because of such films producers won’t be afraid to do women-centric films.

Asked about his upcoming projects, Manoj said that he is working on a film with Neeraj Pandey known as Aiyaary which also stars Siddharth Malhotra.

He said the Neeraj Pandey directorial will go on floors from next month.

The movie revolves around the relationship between a mentor and a protégé. “These incredible characters exist and the incident actually happened. Neeraj was looking to explore a different kind of a story after MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. He has put together a great ensemble cast, along with Sidharth and Manoj,” said an insider.

The story is set in Delhi, London, and Kashmir. Neeraj who likes to shoot in real locations will be shooting parts of it in the Valley. Aiyaary will be a 2018 Republic Day release.

Stay tuned for more updates on Aiyaary!