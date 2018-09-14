Manmarziyaan: Here’s Why This Movie Holds A Special Place In Taapsee Pannu’s Heart!

It has been a five year long wait but then it indeed has been worth it for Taapsee Pannu. Someone who loves to be a part of hardcore commercial cinema as much as issue based films that challenge the norms, Taapsee has finally found an out and out musical film in the form of Manmarziyaan.

“With as many as a dozen odd songs in the film, this one could well be her very own The Sound of Music,” quips a source close to the actress, “If she had just one song in her last release Mulk, there is an abundance of music in Manmarziyaan.”

Incidentally, she has worked with two filmmakers who are other known for making altogether distinct films.

“Anubhav Sinha is known for his musicals and he made a dramatic Mulk. On the other hand Anurag Kashyap is known for his dramatic thrillers and he has made a musical in Manmarziyaan. The two filmmakers have gone through a role reversal of sorts and Taapsee Pannu is a common element in both,” an observer adds.

For Taapsee, Aanand L. Rai and Eros backed Manmarziyaan is a good ground to be a part of songs and dances, especially since she has been a part of two David Dhawan films, Chashme Baddoor (her debut Hindi film) and then Judwaa 2.

“She enjoyed having all the fun in front of the camera even as heroes serenaded her. In between she has done films like Pink, Baby and Naam Shabana which don’t really warrant letting your hair loose. With Manmarziyaan she has been able to do that though. The Punjabi in her has gone all out to be a part of all the celebrations, fun-n-frolic right through making of the film,” a senior crew member adds.

With Sujoy Ghosh’s Badla as her next major Hindi release which is in a thriller zone and pairs her with Amitabh Bachchan again, one can’t expect her to break the dance floor then. However for now, Taapsee is enjoying being a part of Manmarziyaan concerts that are taking place across the country.