Manisha Koirala Roped In To Play Ranbir’s Mother In Dutt Biopic

Actress Manisha Koirala is all set to make a comeback in Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanjay Dutt biopic. After going through personal as well as professional upheavals, the actress will now be seen playing the character of Nargis Dutt, as Ranbir Kapoor’s mother in the film.

Director Rajkumar Hirani confirmed her casting recently. He mentioned that considering she has previously done great work it was one of the reasons for her casting and also because she has herself battled with cancer in real life, she would be able to relate to Nargisji’s struggle with the same.

The film also stars Dia Mirza as Manyata Dutt, Paresh Rawal as Sunil Dutt, Sonam Kapoor as Dutt’s former lover and Anushka Sharma in a cameo.

The film is still untitled and kick-started shooting during January and is set to have a 2017 release.