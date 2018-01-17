Manish Malhotra awarded for 'Mughal-e-Azam' musical

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra has bagged the Best Original Costume Design Award for Mughal-e-Azam: The Musical at the Broadway World India Awards.

“This is the 35th award in my career and I am very overwhelmed. This is the first time I have designed for a musical play and to get an award for that has been very touching. It has been a great experience to work on this musical extravaganza and also been very challenging as 600 costumes were required,” Malhotra said in a statement.

The designer, who has styled the likes of stars like Sridevi and Kareena Kapoor Khan, says a lot of hard work went into the creations.

“It has been days and nights of work and I went all out to use pure fabrics and intricate embroideries make the process and the journey worthwhile,” Malhotra said.

The musical, directed by Feroz Abbas Khan and produced by Shapoorji Pallonji, is based on the K. Asif-directorial “Mughal-e-Azam” which starred thespian Dilip Kumar and beautiful Madhubala.

“Working with Feroz who is a fabulous acclaimed play director and Shapoorji made it all tremendously satisfying experience,” he added.

Mughal-e-Azam: The Musical will return to regale Delhi audiences, staging its 100th show during its February 1-11 schedule at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.