Manikarnika Update: After Kangana Ranaut’s Shocking Statement, Now Sonu Sood Reacts To His Exit From The Film!

Just a while ago, we got the shocking confirmation of actor Sonu Sood opting out of Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi by the actress herself along with a lot more that she had to speak on the controversy. Now, it is Sonu Sood who has released an official statement on the issue.

In a recent report by Pinkvilla, Sonu Sood’s spokesperson has stated, “Sonu has always been a thorough professional and honoured all his commitments. He had informed the makers of Manikarnika about his dates and schedule, well in advance. Inconveniencing the team of his current film, to accommodate the demands of another are against his professional principles. Sonu has taken the higher road ahead and wishes the team of Manikarnika all the best.”

A source close to Sonu has also clarified, “Sonu who is currently working on Rohit Shetty’s Simmba, was recently asked to reshoot portions for Manikarnika by co-star Kangana Ranaut and despite the change in the team, the script, and the role, Sonu was ready to accommodate the request of the makers to reshoot for a portion for which he was asked to clean shave. The actor reportedly suggested filming the portions that required him to sport a clean-shaved look post his Simmba schedule.”

Furthermore, “Sonu has always been very committed to all his projects and does what is required for his films. He could not accommodate the new dates and redo his look for Manikarnika, as he wasn’t informed about it earlier. While he does understand the issues the makers of Manikarnika are facing, it would be unacceptable for any actor to reshoot portions and new scenes, owing to a change in director, the script and the role at the very last minute,” the source added.

Producer Kamal Jain has also issued a statement informing that Sonu and the makers have decided to part ways mutually. “Our team is totally focused and dedicated to finish the patchwork shoot to complete the film on time as our release date of 25th Jan 2019 is set in stone. The post-production and VFX are going on in full swing and as well as the balance and patch shoot. I have the utmost respect and love for Sonu and he is like family to us. With a heavy heart, we have mutually decided to part ways due to his date unavailability. He is a thorough professional and has his dates committed to Simmba which is also releasing in December. I would love to work with him in the future again,” he said.

Sonu Sood reportedly was playing a pivotal role in the movie, which is slated to hit the theatres on January 25, 2019.