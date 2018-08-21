Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi – Here’s Why Kangana Ranaut Will Don Director Krish’s Hat Now!

Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi after the recent postpone from Independence Day this year to 25th January, 2019 is now facing trouble as the director Krish has started working on some other project and according to reports, the shoot will now be completed without his presence.

In a recent report by leading daily, Mumbai Mirror, Krish has got busy with the NTR biopic which features Nandamuri Balakrishnan in the title role of actor-politician NT Rama Rao and actress Vidya Balan as his wife, Basavatarakam. The Hindi-Telugu bi-lingual is also targeting an early 2019 release. So, the director doesn’t have any dates to spare for the patchwork on Manikarnika. Kangana has now stepped into the shoes of the director to complete the schedule of the film on time.

The actress’ spokeperson confirmed the new to the leading daily, adding, “Yes, there is some patchwork still to be completed and Krish has got busy with the NTR biopic. He is not to be blamed, Manikarnika is a period drama and such movies takes time. Kangana speaks to Krish over the phone almost every day to discuss the filming. He is there in spirit with the team of Vijayendra Prasad who has written the story and screenplay, and Prasoon Joshi who has penned the dialogue and lyrics, working closely with Kangana to wrap up the film.”

The spokesperson adds that Kangana, who has undergone extensive training in sword-fighting and horse-riding to play the titular role, has given her undivided attention to the film. And along with the rest of the team, she has assured the studio that the film will not only make its January 25, 2019 deadline, but will be perfect in every way.

Producer Kamal Jain further endorses this, saying, “The January 25, 2019, release date is set in stone. The film needs some post-edit patchwork and the team is working towards completing it soon. Post-production and VFX is on in full swing.”

Manikarnika also stars Sonu Sood, Suresh Oberoi, Arjan Bajwa, Ankita Lokhande in pivotal roles and marks her Bollywood debut.