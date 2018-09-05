Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi – Ankita Lokhande Addresses Kangana Ranaut As The New Captain!

Of lately there has been a lot of controversies that have surrounded the movie Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, but all seems to going well for this biopic. Recently, Ankita Lokhande strongly endorsed Kangana Ranuat as her ‘new captain’ and is extremely elated to be shooting for the first song of Manikarnika.

Ankita plays the character Jhalkari Bai, a trusted aide of Queen of Jhansi, Laxmi Bai and plays an important part in the movie.

She took to her social media to say: “I feel my feet lighter. Rehearsing for my first Bollywood song with master ji @ganeshacharyaa and our new captain kangana ranaut @team_kangana_ranaut Super excited to be part of it. #jhalkaribai Much much gratitude #kamaljain #zeestudios #manikarnika #releasingon25th jan #swipeleft.” Along with this post, she also shared two pictures with Kangana.

Manikarnika is a biopic on Queen of Jhansi, Laxmi Bai. When the makers of Manikarnika saw the rough cut of the film, they were upset and hence asked Kangana to take over. Kangana was given the option of taking on as director or letting the project being shelved. She agreed and decided to lead the unit. The producers had full liberty to get a new director on board but they didn’t as they ha full trust in Kangana and her dedication for the project.

Even the action director Nick Powell has been called back to reshoot certain portions too. The patchwork too has been going on smoothly. All in all we are in for a treat on January 25, 2019 in the form of Manikarnika.