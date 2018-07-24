Manikarnika Teaser Release Date: Kangana Ranaut Is Coming As The Queen of Jhansi!

The makers of Manikarnika, movie which is gathering the heat over the time, finally announced its release date recently. 25th January 2019! This is when Kangana Ranaut starrer will clash at the box office with Super 30 starring Hrithik Roshan. Apart from this, we will soon get to witness the Manikarnika teaser.

The teaser of Kangana Ranaut’s film will be attached with this Independence Day release Akshay Kumar’s Gold. It is a sports drama directed by Reema Kagti and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner Excel Entertainment. Gold, which stars Akshay Kumar, will mark the Bollywood debut of popular TV actress Mouni Roy. The film is about India’s first Olympic medal — for hockey — as a free nation in 1948 at the 14th Olympic Games in London. It will release on August 15.

It’s been said Manikarnika’s teaser will be attached to the prints of Gold. In Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi, Kangana will bring alive the extraordinary tale of strength and valour that inspired Indians across generations. The film is directed by Krish. There was quite a buzz about the release date the film with some reports saying it was set to hit theatres in April this year but now the release date of the period drama has been pushed further.

On the delay in its release, Kangana said, “We launched the film in Varanasi on May 5 and we started shooting for it in June-July last year. I think when you make a film on huge scale, then it normally takes one or one and half year but I can say that this year we will be able to release the film.”