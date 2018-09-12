Manikarnika: Kangana Ranaut To Do A Classical Number Choreographed By Saroj Khan!

Saroj Khan will be directing a classical number in Manikarnika for Kangana Ranaut ; while another song, featuring Ankita Lokhande, is in the works.

The latest development is that while some parts of Kanganat Ranaut’s Republic Day release, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, is being reshot, Kangana is ready to shoot for a classical number with onscreen husband Jisshu Sengupta that will be choreographed by Saroj Khan.

It’s said that Saroj khan was brought to choreograph this special classical number which has essence of romance in it. While rehearsals have been on since a few weeks now, the team starts shooting the song from September 18 for which a set has been created at Nitin Desai’s studio in Karjat.

Kangana is presently shooting climax scenes with action director Nick Powell which will feature in the film’s upcoming teaser. A photograph of the same was viral too. Reportedly, there are also plans for another song in which Ankita Lokhande’s Jhalkaribai is seen celebrating the queen’s arrival. The song is scheduled to be shot over five days at ND Studio.