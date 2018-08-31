Manikarnika: Kangana Ranaut CONFIRMS Sonu Sood’s Exit; Says, “He Vehemently Denied To Work Under A Woman Director”

The Queen of Bollywood Kangana Ranaut and controversies go hand-in-hand. Her films have always faced a lot of difficulties before the release. Just Like her last film Simran, now even Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi is facing difficulties. Recently, there were reports that Kangana has taken over director Krish and she is re shooting the film as he busy with NTR biopic.

After these reports, now Sonu Sood, who was playing a pivotal role in the movie, has backed out from the film. It was being said that Sonu left the film because of Kangana.

Confirming the same to Pinkvilla, Kangana Ranaut said that Sonu had made an exit from the film. She said, “Sonu and I haven’t even met since the last shot with Krish (director) last year. He is busy filming Simmba. He couldn’t even give us tentative dates to match combinations with other actors. The producers showed him the film and writers narrated the patchwork to him…he refused to meet me …he vehemently denied to work under a woman director….. which is kind of amusing because Sonu is a dear friend and I have even launched the music of a film that he produced on his request….. even though the team suggested that they have full faith in me, it seems, Sonu had neither dates nor faith.”

She further added, “And when I last spoke to him he suggested that I can go ahead with someone else and when I narrated the script to Zeeshan Ayyub he called the studio and gave the dates. By that time it was too late as Zeeshan gave me dates for September. Now I hear I had a showdown with him….. when I never met him, never directed him ….. when did I have this showdown?”

On being asked if Sonu’s shot will be reshot for the film, Kangana said, “Yes, none of the portions he has shot before will be used because he has spiked hair with gel in his hair (for Manikarnika)..so the new team of DOP and editors and our writers of Manikarnika have discarded those scenes so I have to shoot all of that anyway so it’s easy to get another actor on board. Who keeps spiked hair for a period film?”

Kangana also revealed that Sonu decided to put a few Kushti scenes which were never there in the script earlier. She said, “He himself wrote his scenes of Kushti…like Dangal…which were never in the script. He and director shot a lot of stuff which was never in the script and writers discarded those. Is it my fault? Am I writing the film? He wanted the producers to retain the kushti portions as he made the body for it for 4 months. How did I know that is happening behind my back. When writers saw the film they said they don’t want it.”

Speaking about the clapboard which had her name as the director of the film was doing the rounds on the internet, clarifying the same, Kangana said, “One more thing I never asked anyone to put my name on clapboard it’s AD’s business …. person on the floor is in charge, is answerable for many things that must have been the idea but constant attacks while I am going through a difficult phase is not acceptable …” Hoping to put all this behind, Kangana says, “I am just a slave in Manikarnika‘s hands I am doing this only for her ….. I have made it clear to everyone”