Manikarnika Is Something I Have Never Done Before: Atul Kulkarni

Actor Atul Kulkarni has been roped in to play Ramchandra Pandurang Tope, better known as Tatya Tope in upcoming film Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi. He says he is doing all his sword-fighting stunts himself.

Directed by Krish, the film features actress Kangana Ranaut as Rani Laxmibai.

“After Kangana in the title role, Atul has the most powerful role in ‘Manikarnika‘. He has been learning horse-riding and sword-fighting alongside Kangana and since they are both shown to be fighting from the same side in the war, the two of them spent a lot of time getting into the combined collaborative mode,” a source said.

Trending :

Atul, who earlier played Ramprasad Bismil in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Rang De Basanti, said: “This is something I’ve never done before. I am doing all my sword fighting stunts myself. My body-double hired to do the stunts just sits around on the sets doing nothing.”

Atul’s role is said to be the most important role after Kangana’s. Since they are both shown to be fighting from the same side in the war, the two of them spent a lot of time getting into the combined collaborative mode. Tope, whose actual name was Ramachandra Pandurang Tope, was one of the generals who led the Indian rebellion of 1857. He also helped Rani Laxmibai in acquiring the city of Gwalior from the British rule. Atul is not new to bringing historical characters on screen.

Kangana’s Manikarnika looks interesting and we hope it gathers a lot of attention too. On the work front, Kangana Ranaut was last seen in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Rangoon which released in February this year which tanked miserably at the box office. Manikarnika is slated to release on 27th April 2018.