Actor-anchor Maniesh Paul, who likes to wear stylish clothes and shoes, says he loves to reinvent himself.

He is currently hosting “Indian Idol 10” and has decided that this season, he will be wearing unique and extraordinary shoes in every episode.

“I love reinventing myself. So, there will be something new in every episode that audiences will get to see. I am fond of wearing stylish clothes and shoes and love fashion,” Maniesh, who owns more than 150 pair of shoes, said in a statement.

“Indian Idol” is aired on Sony Entertainment Television.