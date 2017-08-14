She has been seen as a cricket commentator, and now Mandira Bedi is set to feature in a poetic avatar in Vodka Diaries. She says her character adds charm to the film’s entertainment quotient.

“This is a suspense thriller movie and my poetic avatar will add a charm to the entertainment quotient of the movie. People will see me like never before,” Mandira said in a statement.

In the movie, Mandira will be seen with Kay Kay Menon. According to a source close to the actress, Mandira has a good command over voice modulation, so it was easy for her to deliver dialogues — written by well-known poet Aalok Shrivastav during the shoot.

The Shanti actress is also fond of veteran writer Gulzar’s works and she listens to his poems and songs often online. The shoot of Vodka Diaries took place in Manali and the location helped her enhance her performance too.

Vodka Diaries is about a policeman who attempts to solve a series of mysterious murders happening in a single night, which might be connected to the night club Vodka Diaries.

Raima Sen and Sharib Hashmi are the other actors in the film, being made under the banner of K’Scope Entertainment Pvt Ltd. Vishal Karkera is the producer and Kushal Srivastava, former assistant to Border director J.P. Dutta, is the director.

Mandira Bedi was last seen in O Teri which was a disaster at the box office. The film also featured Pulkit Samrat and Bilal Amrohi. The film has been noted to have similarities with the 1983 Bollywood film Jaane Bhi Do Yaroo.

