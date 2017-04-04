Managing weight is not about giving up food: Deepika

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone says managing weight is not about giving up food, but eating right and working out daily.

“Managing weight is not about giving up food but eating right. This includes a nourishing breakfast and a daily regime of exercise to stay fit,” Deepika said in a statement to IANS.

The actress, who is associated with Kellogg’s India which introduced a new cereal Kellogg’s Special K, is known for her lean physique.

Giving a health tip to her fans, Deepika said: “Choose foods that are wholesome and nourishing.”

The 31-year old actress made her Hollywood debut with “XxX: Return of Xander Cage” earlier this year. The film also featured Vin Diesel, Donnie Yen, Kris Wu, Ruby Rose, Tony Jaa, Nina Dobrev, Toni Collette and Samuel L. Jackson. The action flick performed well in the international markets but turned out to be an average affair in India.

The actress is presently busy with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s historical period drama “Padmavati“ – which also stars her rumoured boyfriend Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor.

The film is the 3rd collaboration between Deepika, Ranveer and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The trio has previously worked together in Bajirao Mastani and Ramleela.

Deepika portrays the titular character of Rajput Queen Rani Padmavati, while Shahid essays the role of her husband Raja Ratan Singh. Ranveer will be seen playing the character of Alauddin Khilji.

The movie Padmavati has faced tough times in its shooting stages. While shooting in Maharashtra, the group of unknown people torched the expensive costumes of the film. The crew and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali also faced the misbehaviour of the mob while shooting in Rajasthan.

The film was earlier slated to release on 22nd December. However, to avert the clash with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai, the makers of Padmavati have planned to prepone its release on 17th November.