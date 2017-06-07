Mamta Kulkarni & Her Husband Declared Absconders By Thane Court

The Thane sessions court has declared Bollywood actress Mamta Kulkarni and her husband Vicky Goswami as accused absconders in the drug haul case amounting to 2500 crores. The two have been declared as ‘proclaimed offenders’.

According to reports, Kulkarni’s properties in Andheri will be attached by the court and a Red Corner Notice will be issued against the duo in the next hearing.

In April 2016, Thane crime branch raided the Solapur unit of Avon Lifesciences and seized Ephedrine that produces the party drug methamphetamine worth 2500 crores. Post which, Manoj Jain who is the Director of Avon Lifesciences and 16 others along with him including Mamta Kulkarni and her husband were booked for smuggling.

By March 2017, a non bailable warrant was issued by Thane sessions court against Kulkarni and her drug lord husband Goswami, who was earlier extradited from Kenya to USA by Drug Enforcement Administration on charges of dealing with drugs.

“The court noticed that the accused are proclaimed offenders and declared them as an absconding accused in the case,” said Shishir Hiray, Special Public prosecutor.

Trending :

Meanwhile, a senior Thane police officer told DNA, “After the arrest of Goswami by DEA, Kulkarni has fled from Kenya and after the court directs to issue Red Corner Notice against Kulkarni we will extradite her for the formal arrest and interrogations.”

Kulkarni, a former Bollywood actress was last seen on-screen in 2002’s Kabhie Tum Kabhie Hum. She starred in popular films like Karan Arjun, Ghatak, China Gate etc. She married Vicky Goswami in 2013.

Earlier, Kulkarni’s lawyers had denied all allegations against her but with the court’s recent verdict, it seems impossible for her to get vindicated.

Keep watching this space for further developments in the case!