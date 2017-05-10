Yesterday, MAMI as part of its growing year round programme premiered The Lost City of Z, directed by renowned filmmaker James Gray and based on author David Grann’s nonfiction bestseller.

The premiere saw a tremendous turnout of film buffs in the city as well as well-known personalities such as Anurag Kashyap, Amit Masurkar, Shubhashish Bhutiani, Vijay Varma, Rajshri Deshpande, Priyanka Bose, Varun Grover, Ishaan Khattar, Rajat Barmecha and Prit Kamani.

MAMI Creative Director Smriti Kiran said, “There wasn’t a single seat to spare at the premiere of this James Gray title. Earlier this month we screened Felicite, a Silver Bear Grand Jury winner, which was also house-full. Our frequency of events has tripled but we have to be even more prolific going by the massive turnouts and interest in the programme. Nothing could have made us happier.”

Mr. Kamal Gianchandani, CEO – PVR Pictures, “The Lost City of Z is a powerhouse of a film. Made by one of the best directors in the industry, James Gray and based on David Grann’s nonfiction bestseller. It is visually stunning with outstanding performances from its protagonists, Charlie Hunnam, Robert Pattinson, Sienna Miller, Tom Holland and Franco Nero. Thank you MAMI for premiering it at the year round programme.”

The audience had nothing but praise for the movie…

Writer, Varun Grover said, “I loved it, I think initially I felt it was a bureaucratic British thing but in the second half it took me on a journey, that is what the film intended, just fantastic.”

Actor Rajat Barmecha said, ”I always look forward to coming to these screenings …you get to see films that make you grow and as an actor that is brilliant.”

Director Shubhashish Bhutiani said, “Beautiful cinematography and a story I didn’t know about, you feel like an explorer in the film.”

The Lost City of Z tells the incredible true story of British explorer Percy Fawcett (Charlie Hunnam), who journeys into the Amazon at the dawn of the 20th century and discovers evidence of a previously unknown, advanced civilization that may have once inhabited the region.

The determined Fawcett – supported by his devoted wife (Sienna Miller), son (Tom Holland) and aide-de-camp (Robert Pattinson) – returns numerous times to his beloved jungle in an attempt to prove his case, culminating in his mysterious disappearance in 1925.