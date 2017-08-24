This Star To Make Big Bollywood Debut With Emraan’s Captain Nawab

Malvika Raaj, best remembered as the girl who played the younger version of Kareena Kapoor’s character in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…, is set to make her big Bollywood debut with Emraan Hashmi-starrer Captain Nawab.

The actress has been cast in the lead opposite Emraan Hashmi in the war drama, which is inspired by true events. Emraan will essay an army man for the very first time.

Director Tony D’Souza said in a statement: “We are attempting something new and so it was imperative for us to get the casting right. We were privileged to have met Malvika and have her on board.

Trending :

“We put her through the usual rounds of auditions and she excelled in all of them. She is already well-versed with the business, having done a film as a child artist earlier and hailing from a family which has been in the film industry.”

Captian Nawab is presented by Emraan Hashmi Films and Oddball Motion Pictures. The actor who will be seen playing an Army man for the first time on screen; will have to learn Urdu and Punjabi to get into the skin of the character. “Captain Nawab has a strong and demanding script. My prep aims at a good command over Urdu and Punjabi. We are arranging for people from Amritsar to tutor me. I’m looking forward to getting on with it by August,” Emraan Hashmi said.

Emraan Hashmi is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Baadshaho which also stars Ajay Devgn, Ileana D’Cruz, Vidyuta Jammwal and Esha Gupta in lead roles. This Milan’s film will hit the theaters on 1st September.