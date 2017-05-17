Actress Mallika Sherawat is now gearing up for her red carpet appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2017. After returning from a great vacation in Sicily Italy with her French boyfriend, Cyrille Auxenfans, Mallika is all set to walk the red carpet.

Being the brand ambassador, she will be at Cannes to support “Free A Girl”, an International organization that is dedicated to raising awareness about sexual exploitation against children and human trafficking.

After hitting the headlines last year for her glamorous look at the prestigious festival, this year too, Mallika will be wearing her favorite designer label Georges Hobeika. She shared an Instagram featuring her getting ready for the big night and tweeted, “Prepping for Cannes film festival 2017:) .”

Check out this video too:

Off to cannes ❤️ #cannesfilmfestival2017 #cannes #france #lovemyfans A post shared by Mallikasherawat (@mallikasherawat) on May 17, 2017 at 1:50am PDT

Looking at her Cannes history, one can observe that the actress has mellowed down over the years. From her early appearances which had her spilling out of every dress, the actress has now gone to a minimal skin show.

While Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor and now Deepika Padukone may be attending the Cannes, Mallika has walked the red carpet at the International Film Festival more often than Bollywood beauties. Her first appearance was in 2005 after she starred in The Myth alongside Jackie Chan, and since then has been making appearances at Festival de Cannes regularly.

Last year, she stunned everyone with her not-so-bold choices. While the actress once known for bringing the oomph factor in Bollywood films has stayed away from the silver screen for quite sometime now, she has certainly been enjoying traveling around with Parisian boyfriend Cyrille Auxenfans. A business tycoon from Paris, looks like Cyrille has truly found love in the Murder actress.



The actresses’ Instagram is flooded with pictures from their latest vacay to Sicily. She has even captioned their picture together as, ‘My love ❤️❤️❤️.’

My love ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Mallikasherawat (@mallikasherawat) on May 15, 2017 at 12:35am PDT

Well, we are now certainly waiting to see how Mallika fares on the fashion score card this Cannes!