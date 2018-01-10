According to few leading entertainment portals, it is being said that Mallika Sherawat has been evicted from her Paris apartment for non-payment of rent worth $94,000.

In a December 14 ruling seen by AFP, the court told Sherawat and her French husband Cyrille Auxenfans to pay 78,787 euros (USD 94,000) in rent owed and expenses, giving the green light for their furniture to be seized.

However, Mallika Sherawat has put all the speculations to rest as she took to her Twitter account and tweeted about the same. She said, “I hv said it before & I am saying it again, I DO NOT OWN or RENT any apt in Paris!! I have been in Los Angeles & India since last 8 months, I DO NOT live in Paris,pls do not spread false rumours !”

I hv said it before & I am saying it again, I DO NOT OWN or RENT any apt in Paris!! I have been in Los Angeles & India since last 8 months, I DO NOT live in Paris,pls do not spread false rumours ! https://t.co/u4vu57QzVq — Mallika Sherawat (@mallikasherawat) January 10, 2018

According to AFP, the couple began renting the apartment in the pricey 16th district on January 1, 2017, for a monthly sum of 6,054 euros. They only made a payment of 2,715 euros according to the owner. A lawyer for the couple told a Paris court on December 14, 2017, that due to Sherawat’s ‘irregular’ nature of work they do not have enough funds for the rent but the argument was dismissed by the owners of the apartment who claimed she had earned tens of millions during the rental period.

She had also denied the news earlier saying that it is untrue and she doesn’t have any apartment in Paris. She had tweeted, “It’s absolutely not true, if someone has donated one to me, please send me the address.”

If reports are to be believed, the couple may appeal the eviction order. They cannot be thrown out until March 31, when a moratorium on wintertime evictions expires.