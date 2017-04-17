Mollywood megastar Mohanlal is all set to play Bheema in what is being touted as India’s biggest-ever motion picture, The Mahabharatha. The film will be an adaptation of Jnanpith award winning author MT Vasudevan Nair’s classic novel Randamoozhan.

The movie will be directed by ad-filmmaker Shrikumar Menon. It will be produced by UAE-based Indian businessman BR Shetty, who is the founder and Chairman of UAE Exchange and NMC Healthcare. He is reportedly investing Rs 1000 crore on the project.

Shetty, who is very eager about the major project has said that the film will be shot primarily in English, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu and will be dubbed into major Indian and foreign languages. He was quoted saying, “I am confident that this film will be adapted in over 100 languages and reach over three billion people across the world.” The makers are targeting to make the film as popular as Greek Mythology!

The film will be narrated from the point of view of Bheema and hence Mohanlal has been offered the role of the second Pandava. In this context director Shrikumar Menon said, “The film is seen from the point of view of Bheema and his emotional turmoil. Though the film will include cast members from across the world, we were sure that only Mohanlal would be able to play the role of Bheema.”

The film, with around 190 scenes, will be released in two parts, with the second part releasing three months after the first. The project will go on floors around September 2018 and is expected to hit theatres in 2020. MT Vasudevan Nair, on whose book the film will be based, will also be writing its screenplay. The 83-year-old writer holds a record of maximum National Awards for screenwriting in the history of Indian cinema.

There have been reports in the past that the film would cast stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram and Nagarjuna. Baahubali director SS Rajamouli had also expressed his interest to direct the Mahabharatha, calling it his dream project.