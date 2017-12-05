Makers Rebuilt An Expensive Set For Sushant Singh Rajput-Sara Ali Khan’s Kedarnath

Recently, we saw the first look and motion poster of Sushant Singh Rajput and debutante Sara Ali Khan starrer Kedarnath. It is one of the most awaited films of 2018 since Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter Sara is debuting in Bollywood.

The film is being helmed by Abhishek Kapoor and the team recently shot the first schedule in Uttarakhand. The duo will begin shooting for the second schedule in Mumbai in a few days.

Now according to a report in DNA, a huge and grand set has been rebuilt in Mumbai’s Film City. The makers have replicated the holy city, Kedarnath here in Mumbai. A source reveals, “They have replicated the entire holy city at a whopping cost. A model of the Kedarnath temple has also been designed. Since the film is an inter-faith love story, set against the backdrop of the devastating Uttarakhand floods, the makers plan to shoot the flood sequences now. Hence, this will be the city that will go under the water. Huge water tankers, too, are going to be made available for the shoot.”

It is being said that the set has cost the producers a whopping amount of Rs 7 Crores. A source further revealed, “Prernaa Arora and Abhishek Kapoor, who are co-producing the film, didn’t want to compromise on their vision. Building the whole set has cost them a whopping Rs 7 crore. In recent times, this is one of the biggest sets that has been created. They shot the major portions in Kedarnath during the first schedule, but they cannot shoot the flood scenes there. It has to be done in a controlled environment. So, they decided to put in money to recreate Kedarnath in Mumbai itself.”

Earlier, producer Producer Arjun N. Kapoor of KriArj Entertainment said in a statement, “December 21 offers us a long run at the box office with the Christmas and New Year holidays. Apart from a successful partnership between Abhishek Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput, the film also marks Sara Ali Khan’s debut and releasing the film during this period will give her the launch platform she deserves.”