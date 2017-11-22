Majid Majidi Explain Why He Chose Malavika Mohanan Over Deepika Padukone

Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi was introduced in India in January when he made an announcement about his upcoming film Beyond The Clouds and which is shot in India. The movie has Ishaan Khattar and Malavika Mohanan in lead roles.

The 58-year-old filmmaker has finally spoken about why Deepika Padukone wasn’t included in the movie. Apparently, a picture of Deepika was floating on the internet because of which rumours of Deepika being a part of the movie started.

Majid has now clarified this thing while he was in a conversation with Pune Mirror, “I didn’t want to work with Bollywood superstars. I always wanted to shoot at different locations in Mumbai, because places are also characters in my films. But even for one audition, it was difficult with Deepika (Padukone) as there was a large crowd and even more curiosity. That was the reason for not wanting to cast a superstar,” he explains.

He further went on to explain why he got an Indian cast, “I chose my cast and crew from India because I needed them to understand the social situations. Anil’s shooting style is close to mine. We scouted for locations for months. Rahman is my special friend and a real star. He scored a track which I didn’t like. One day when I was going to sleep, he asked me to listen to a song. The biggest challenge with him is that he wants you to work all night with him,” Majidi adds.

Beyond the Clouds opened the 48th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa and is slated to be released next year. Director Vishal Bhardwaj has written the Hindi dialogues of the film. Beyond the Clouds, produced by Zee Studios and Shareen Mantri Kedia and Kishor Arora of Namah Pictures, revolves around the life of a young brother-sister duo from Mumbai.