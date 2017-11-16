Mahira Khan’s New Flick Verna To Be Banned? Read To Know More

Mahira Khan is back in the news. This time for her upcoming movie Verna. Her most awaited movie is now in trouble because of the censor board.

Apparently, the movie’s grand premiere at Lahore had to be canceled because the movie is struggling to get clearance from Pakistan’s censor board. The movie is directed by Shoaib Masoor and was scheduled to release on November 17th!

According to a report by The Express Tribune, the Sindh Board of Film Censors (SBFC) general secretary Abdul Razzaq Khuhawar commented on this issue saying that Verna is objectionable on the basis of its subject.

“The topic is rape, and the culprit is the governor’s son. The film doesn’t have to be banned, and can be tweaked and censored a bit to be deemed fit for release,” he said in the report.

Abdul Razzaq further added that the movie will be certified only after the Central Board Of Film Censors Islamabad approves it, “The film is yet to be viewed by the full board and see if there are any objections.”

However, the final decision of the board is yet to come. Mahira Khan plays the role of a rape victim in Verna and the movie also stars Haroon Shahid, Zarrar Khan, and Naimal Khawar.

On the work front, Mahira Khan made her Bollywood debut in Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees which turned out good at the box office. Due to the ban of Pakistani actors in Hindi cinema, the actress was unable to promote the film in India.

Mahira Khan was recently trolled for her pictures with Ranbir Kapoor in which the actress was spotted smoking. Popular Pakistani actors like Ali Zafar, Humaima Malick, Mawra and Urwa Hocane lent support to actress Mahira Khan for the trolling she got.