Mahira Khan Speaks Her Heart Out About The Viral Pictures With Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor and Mahira Khan – these are the two names which made the headlines not for right reasons some time back. Mahira was seen wearing a short backless dress smoking publically with Ranbir in New York.

Mahira Khan was trolled and criticised for the images which went viral within the blink of an eye. She was slut-shamed, accused and everyone was waiting for a reply from the Raees actress.

She has finally spoken her heart out and clarified her feelings about her viral pictures with Ranbir Kapoor. Let’s see what she has to say about the same:

As reported by Pinkvilla.com, she said, “I’d be lying if I said that I decided right off the bat that I wouldn’t respond to this controversy. And I’m a very strong woman but when all of this happened, I was completely shattered and broken. I would think about posting a statement every day. Then I would stop myself because I just wouldn’t know what to say.”

Mahira further adds, “Thankfully, ‘Power Di Game’ was ready to be released, which I thought was perfect timing, so I just posted that as sort of a response to the trolls. But to be honest, I understand where all the criticism came from and it didn’t come from a place of hate. I’m not talking about the trolls but those who were genuinely disappointed to see those pictures. It’s the same disappointment that my nani or my mamoo would have felt seeing that. So even now when I meet an older lady who says that she didn’t like the pictures, I’m quick to apologize.”

Popular Pakistani actors like Ali Zafar, Humaima Malick, Mawra and Urwa Hocane recently lent support to actress Mahira Khan for the trolling she got.