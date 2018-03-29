Mahira Khan Dancing On Bollywood Numbers Will Urge You To Hit The Dance Floor ASAP!

Mahira Khan had shared the silver screen with Shah Rukh Khan in Raees last year, the actress is now breaking the internet with her dance moves on some Bollywood numbers!

Mahira is seen shaking a leg on one of the most iconic Bollywood dance numbers, Main Aai Hoon UP Bihar Lootne. The number featured Shilpa Shetty in Bollywood.

Check out the videos here:

Earlier, Mahira​ ​grabbed eye balls after she was spotted with Ranbir Kapoor on the streets of London. The actress​ ​ spoke on the same in an interview, “That was the first time in my entire career that I was caught up in a so-called controversy and it was strange because there were so many things in that.”

Recently the actress was questioned whether Bollywood was ever her aim, she said in an interview with BBC’s HARDtalk, “Bollywood was never really the aim actually. I mean sure you could argue that I could have done more films there, for sure I could have. But right after Raees I had already started working on Verna, even before our artists got banned in India. My focus was always Pakistan.”