Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, who had to bear the brunt of criticism for her viral pictures of smoking with Ranbir Kapoor wearing a short mini dress in New York City, has finally addressed the whole debacle.

The actor was speaking at the trailer launch of her upcoming film, Verna, on Tuesday on a television show when she was asked about the photos. “I am a very caring person otherwise. People ask me that I do not do this in films, I say I do not want to. Why should I do anything to show the world?” she said.

About meeting Ranbir she said, “It is my personal life and it is very normal for a boy and girl to hang out.” However, she said she has learned from the incident. “Nowadays, (the) media is not only present at events but everywhere. So, I have learned from it (the incident),” she said.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Ranbir Kapoor had given a statement on the whole controversy. Ranbir decided to talk about it because Mahira was criticised online for wearing a backless dress and smoking.

Mahira talking about her controversy with Ranbir! What a beautiful reply!👊✌ @mahirahkhan #MahiraKhan #ranbirkapoor #trailerlaunch A post shared by Welcme to the 🌎 of Fahira 💑 (@mahirakhan8799) on Oct 17, 2017 at 11:27am PDT



Trending :

“I’ve gotten to know Mahira in a personal capacity over the last few months. She is somebody who I admire and respect, for her achievements and even more for the person she is. It is very unfair the way she is being judged and spoken about. What is also sad is the inequality in judgment just because she is a woman. I request you to stop the negativity and move on with your beautiful God-gifted lives. Peace and love. PS: Both smoking and hate are injurious to health.”

Mahira Khan made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Raees in 2017. While Ranbir was last seen opposite former girlfriend Katrina Kaif in Jagga Jasoos a few months back.