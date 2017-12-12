Mahesh Bhatt Says That He Wants To Reveal His Life’s Truth In A Book

Writer-filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt says he wants to reveal the truth about his life in a book. Bhatt attended launch of Aritra Chakrabarty Sengupta’s novel “Introspection” along with Dino Morea on Monday here.

Asked if he is planning to write an autobiography, Bhatt said, “Whatever work I did was inspired from my personal life. I made movies based on my life. I feel first you have to write it, and then films are being made. Definitely, I would like to reveal truth about my life in a book form..”

Bhatt, known for movies like Zakhm and Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin, said he is already working on a book with a writer who has been “intensely involved in the process to present my life journey in a book form”.

The veteran filmmaker said there’s a need in present times to encourage young writers.

“Today there’s an opportunity to support young writers’ efforts because only a writer can understand how difficult it is to write, especially in times when you do messaging on WhatsApp and don’t use pen and paper.”

“So, I feel whenever you find a person around you who has the ability to tell a story, you should support him/her.”

Commenting on the trend of remaking films, Bhatt said, “We have made remakes under our production house (Vishesh Films). When you ask why this happens, it is because we have to run our ‘dukaan’ (shop or business). A franchise has more capacity to achieve success but at the same time, it involves ten times risk because very often about remakes it has been said that it is not at par with the original film.”

He declined to divulge anything about his upcoming film Sadak 2, a remake of his own 1991 film Sadak.