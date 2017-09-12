Mahesh Babu’s Spyder Is The Next Big Thing In The US After Baahubali 2

After Baahubali 2 south films are on a radar of doing something big. As Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth’s 2.0 is hyping up the buzz, Mahesh Babu’s Spyder is also in the race of most awaited films this year. The news is, Spyder if made well, could bring a havoc at the US box office.

AR Murugadoss who last directed Akira is all set to introduce us to this drama/thriller in Spyder. Starring Mahesh Babu, Spyder will release in over 400 locations and above 800 screens all over the world.

ATMUS entertainment, who has acquired the US theatrical rights of Spyder will release the film in association with AZ India. “The mainstream theaters are overwhelmed with inquiries and have requested the distributor to open Spyder in as many locations as possible,” a press release from the production house reads.

The press release also claims that the premiere for the film will be set up across the US on September 26 from 12 pm PST. Still, the makers have not revealed the final list of theatres in which the movie will be screened but according to reports, they will disclose it by Friday this week. The advance booking will also start on the same day.

According to reports, the Telugu version of Spyder is all set to release in over 600 screens in 250+ locations. The Tamil version will release in 150+ locations and above 200 screens. It is also being said it is the second biggest release for an Indian film after Baahubali 2 in the US. The press release concludes with, “Screens are booked across the country within 10-20 miles radius.”

Spyder has high octane action sequences and the team recently shot a giant roller-coaster fight sequence in Vietnam, choreographed by Peter Hein. Spyder is predominantly shot in Hyderabad and Mumbai, there are reports that they have shot a couple of songs abroad. The trailer of Spyder will be revealed on September 15.