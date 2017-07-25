Mahesh Babu’s most awaited film Spyder has been creating a lot of buzz for quite a long time regarding its release date. Recently Mahesh Babu had announced about the film’s release on social media but still, there were rumors doing the rounds that the makers won’t be completing the film’s VFX work on time.

But now, as per latest updates, the filmmakers have confirmed that the film will be released as a Dussehra festival treat on September 27th this year.

Recently, the teaser of the movie was also released and since then the fans have been curious about the movie. The first look of the movie looks amazing. Take a look!

Spyder is a bilingual Indian spy thriller film written and directed by AR Murugadoss. Produced by Lyca Productions in Telugu and Tamil languages, the film features Mahesh Babu and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles.

In the most of Murugadoss’ films, a lot of attention has been given to the lead actor’s characterisation. In the first look that was released, Mahesh Babu looks suave, sophisticated, stylish and smart. There’s a good blend of the international look with Indian localization.

The movie has been delayed quite a lot but we hope it released as planned. It is now in post production. The movie revolves around Shiva, an Intelligence Bureau Officer, tries to stop a Biological war and bioterrorism in India.

What makes this project interesting and has the audience rooting for it is the combination of the Mahesh Babu and Murugadoss. With Ramana, Ghajini, Thuppakki and Kaththi (and their success), Murugadoss has proved that he is made for action films.

Will it be one of the biggest blockbusters of 2017? We’ll just have to wait till the film’s release on September 27th.

Are you excited?