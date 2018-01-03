#MaharashtraBand: Film celebrities like Rahul Dholakia, Anubhav Sinha, and Vishal Dadlani have condemned the Maharashtra shutdown called by some Dalit parties.

Angry Dalits staged rail, road blockades and took out processions here and in different parts of Maharashtra on Tuesday to protest against violence in Pune a day before which left one youth dead. They called for a state-wide shutdown on Wednesday.

#Film & #Tvshootings have come to a halt at #FilmCity #Madh & other locations as the unit members couldn’t reach the sets and due to fear of violence. #Sad. #BhimaKoregaonViolence — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) January 3, 2018

Two film-related events were also cancelled — one for “My Birthday Song” and another for “Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety“.

Here’s what other celebrities have tweeted:

Caste Politics, Hindu-Muslim politics- and Class politics – will eventually Destroy India. The Power to rule is dangerous!! CINEMA doesn’t Kill Politics Does ! — rahul dholakia (@rahuldholakia) January 2, 2018

I don’t know how to explain to younger ones what happened in #Maharashtra today. What should I tell them so they understand? They want to know. — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) January 2, 2018

And now the mortals of same faith fight over caste! We can find a reason. Always! Sigh….!! #MaharashtraBandh — Pulkit Samrat (@PulkitSamrat) January 3, 2018

People In eastern suburbs and eastern Mumbai please be inside your homes.Please be safe,smart & careful.avoid Chembur naKa. Dadar,Kurla & many other stations affected. Mulund is shut down. — Kutty Haasan (@aksharahaasan1) January 2, 2018

Caste & Religion are truly the most despicable, most “anti-national” divisions among people. May all those who seek to divide humanity along these stupid and outdated lines, suffer untold miseries in both life and death. — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) January 2, 2018