Madhur Bhandarkar’s Mumbai Mist To Premiere At Busan Film Festival

National Award winning filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar’s short film Mumbai Mist, featuring Annu Kapoor, has been selected for its world premiere at the Busan International Film Festival.

The movie is a part of Where Has Time Gone, an anthology feature film showing five segments directed by five directors from Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. It explores the theme of time and love through their own perspective.

According to Bhandarkar’s spokesperson, the film will premiere on October 14 under the Short Film Showcase Section at the Festival, followed by an interactive session with the acclaimed director and celebrated Chinese filmmaker Jia Zhangke.

Trending :

The story of Mumbai Mist revolves around an emotional bond between a child rag picker from a Mumbai slum and an old man. The characters are played by Master Devrath and Annu Kapoor respectively.

Where Has time Gone will officially release in China on October 19. The film will be part of “The Magnificent Five—Directors Collaboration Project for the BRICS Film Festival” where Bhandarkar is representing India, alongside globally-feted storytellers, Brazilian Walter Salles (The Motorcycle Diaries fame), Chinese director-screenwriter Jia Zhangke, Russian storyteller Aleksey Fedorchenko and South African filmmaker Jahmil XT Qubeka.

Madhur, who is a big fan of Awara Hoon song and legendary Raj Kapoor sahab, has used the song as a tribute to Raj Kapoor, that will play in background in one of the important scenes in the film. “Mumbai Mist” is part of a project wherein five filmmakers have been roped in to make 18-minute shorts on the theme “Where Has The Time Gone?”

Chinese director Jia Zhangke is the executive producer who has put all 5 short films on the same theme, together to make a feature film that will be premiered in Chengdu, China, while it will see theatrical release in China in September followed by other countries.