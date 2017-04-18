For the upcoming BRICS Film Festival, to be held in China this June, five filmmakers from India, China, Russia, Brazil and South Africa are coming together to make five, 18-minute shorts on the theme, ‘Where has the time gone?’, that will be screened as a full length feature film. The five-day festival is aimed at offering a platform to members of film industries from the aforementioned countries to explore areas of cooperation in cinema, culture and cuisine.

National award winning Madhur Bhandarkar will represent India, alongside globally-feted storytellers, Brazilian Walter Salles (The Motorcycle Diaries fame), Chinese director-screenwriter Jia Zhangke, Russian storyteller Aleksey Fedorchenko and South African filmmaker Jahmil XT Qubeka.

Chinese director Jia Zhangke will work as executive producer to put all 5 short films on the same theme, together to make a feature film that will release in China in September followed by other countries.

Madhur who is currently working on the script for his short film says, “I am excited about being a part of a project with senior filmmakers whose work I have revered.”

The theme this year ‘Where has the time gone’ talks about the hurried and busy lifestyle that the current generation has and how there is no time for family and friends the way it used to be when there were no gadgets.

Madhur’s next film Indu Sarkar starring Kirti Kulhari about a stammering poetess that has the backdrop of emergency declared during Indira Gandhi Govt. is slated to release on 21 July this year.

The political drama also stars Tota Roy Choudhury and Neil Nitin Mukesh in key roles.

Madhur Bhandarkar has previously helmed films like Fashion, Heroine, Page 3 and Chandni Bar which have been popular amongst the masses.