Madhubala’s Anarkali Avatar To Get A Wax Statue At Delhi’s Madame Tussauds

India is getting its first Madame Tussauds Museum in Delhi and Amitabh Bachchan’s wax figure was the first one to be revealed. Now we know, the eternal beauty Madhubala too is going to get her statue waxed at the museum soon. She will be seen in her evergreen avatar of Anarkali from her film Mughal-e-Azam directed by K. Asif for which she was praised unanimously.

“We are glad to have the figure of Madhubala at Madame Tussauds Delhi. She continues to rule the hearts of billions of fans in the nation. We are sure that her magnetic beauty will attract her fans to click a selfie and relive a special moment with her and be transported back to the golden era of cinema,” Anshul Jain, General Manager and Director Merlin Entertainments (who own the Tussauds Group) India, told PTI.

Madhubala also regarded as The Venus Of Indian Cinema or The Beauty With Tragedy has starred in some legendary movies like Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi, Kala Pani, Howrah Bridge and much more. She also attracted interest when she appeared in the American magazine Theatre Arts where, in its August 1952 issue, she was featured in an article with a full page photograph under the title: “The Biggest Star in the World – and she’s not in Beverly Hills”.

The museum will be located at Connaught Place at Regal Cinema in Delhi. Apart from Bollywood celebs like Madhubala, Amitabh Bachchan, and Hrithik Roshan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, king of pop Michael Jackson and many other famous people will get their statue at the museum.