After Madhubala, Sunny Leone To Have Her Wax Statue At Madame Tussauds

You guys must be aware that Madame Tussauds has finally come to India which is located in Delhi. Yesteryear’s actress Madhubala’s wax statue was recently instilled at the Madame Tussauds in Delhi.

Now, Sunny Leone’s wax statue is all set to make its way to the Madame Tussauds museum in Delhi.

A team of expert artists came down from London to meet Sunny for a sitting in Mumbai. They took over 200 specific measurements and images to create an authentic figure of Sunny. Speaking about the experience, Sunny said that she is thrilled and grateful to Madame Tussauds for creating her figure.

She said, “I am thrilled and grateful to Madame Tussauds for creating my figure. Having my own wax figure is completely overwhelming. This is the first time I have undergone a sitting and I must thank the entire team for making it a unique and memorable experience. I am equally excited to see ‘me’ at the attraction and can’t wait for the fans reaction, it will be finally displayed later this year.”

The Mastizaade actress also took to her Twitter account and shared her excitement for the same. She wrote, “So excited to see myself at the Delhi @MadameTussauds Trying to find the exact color match of my eyes… such an amazing process!!”

Well, she looks so happy and excited!

Sunny Leone was last seen in Tera Intezaar, opposite Arbaaz Khan. She had co-judged television reality show MTV Splitsvilla season 10 with Rannvijay Singha last year. Sunny Leone is all set to make her Tamil film debut with Veeramadevi.