Check out the brand new song ‘Zindagi Aye Zindagi’ from Raveena Tandon’s upcoming revenge thriller Maatr. The emotional track showcases the helplessness of the lead protagonist named Vidya Chauhan post the tragic incident she faced in her life.

Crooned by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, the track is composed by Fuzon and lyrics are penned by S. K. Khalish. Watch the track right here:

The film which marks the comeback of Raveena Tandon as the lead actor says that, “I used to work in 30 films in a year during the early stage of my career. But now I have reached a point where I will do films that I completely believe in and I have no idea what I am doing next after ‘Maatr‘. So how many times should I make my comeback? I really do not like using that word.”

Raveena also said that the clear intention behind making the film is to create awareness among the audience.

Speaking at the trailer launch of the film, Raveena said, “Intention behind ‘Maatr‘ is not commercial success but to spread a message of crime against women. This is the need of the hour, where people should start changing their mindset about women and take action against such criminals instead of shaming the victims based on the length of their clothes.”

Written by Michael Pellico and directed by Ashtar Sayed the film also stars Alisha Khan, Madhur Mittal, Divya Jagdale, Anurag Arora, Rushad Rana, Saleem Khan and Shalee Goel in key roles.

The film is set to hit the screens on 21st April and will clash with Sonakshi Sinha starrer Noor at the box office.

Post Maatr, Raveena Tandon will be seen in Kireet Khurana’s T for Taj Mahal and Onir’s Shab which also features Sanjay Suri and Gaurav Nanda in key roles.