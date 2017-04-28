The King Khan of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan has added one more feather to his hat. The 51-year old actor has become the 1st Indian actor to deliver a speech at TED Talks.

The actor was introduced as one of the biggest global stars yesterday in Vancouver. The actor talked about his journey and expressed his thoughts on stardom and life.

SRK said in his speech, “Humanity is a lot like me. It’s an ageing movie star, grappling with all the newness, wondering whether she got it right.”

He further added on the advent of Internet and said, “We had expected an expansion of ideas and dreams; we had not bargained for the enclosure of judgment.”

SRK has impressed everyone with his speech and witty answers. He also said, “You can use your energy to spread the darkness of destruction or you can use it to spread the joy of light to millions.”

TED Talk is an annual conference where renowned personalities from around the globe are invited as speakers. The speakers are given a maximum time of 18 minutes to express their ideology in the most unique and innovative way.

In the past, Bill Gates, Serena Williams, Pope Francis, Bill Clinton, David Cameron and others had given motivational speech with TED Talks.

Shah Rukh Khan has also teamed up with TED to host the Hindi version of the famous talk show, which will air on STAR PLUS.

On the work front, SRK is currently working on Imtiaz Ali’s movie, tentatively titled The Ring, along with Anushka Sharma. The film has an interesting subtitle, which says, ‘What you seek is seeking you’.

SRK is also lined up with Aanand L. Rai’s upcoming project. The 51-year old actor will be seen playing the character of a dwarf in the film. The movie will go on floors in December this year and will hit the screens on 21st December 2018.