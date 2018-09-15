Luka Chuppi: Kriti Sanon Has This To Say To Kartik Aaryan After She Wraps The Shoot

Actress Kriti Sanon has completed shooting for her upcoming romantic comedy film Luka Chuppi.

Kriti on Friday took to Instagram and wrote: “And it’s a wrap for me for Luka Chuppi. A fabulous script, a new character and a bunch of lovely, super talented and warm people who made this journey so so special! Laxman Utekar Sir, Kartik Aaryan, thank you for making this ride so memorable! Gonna miss you all.”

Along with the post, she posted a picture of herself standing beside her co-star Kartik and director Laxman Utekar.

In the film, Kriti plays a woman from Mathura who had gone to Delhi to study and is now back in her hometown. Kartik will be seen playing a TV reporter based in Mathura.

Also starring actor Pankaj Tripathi, Luka Chuppi will release in March, 2019.