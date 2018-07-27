Luka Chuppi: Kartik Aaryan Heads To His Hometown With Kriti Sanon

The latest crush of Bollywood, Kartik Aaryan, is all set to leave for his hometown, Gwalior, along with Kriti Sanon. -And don’t you start playing the guessing game. The young star will be shooting for his next film, Dinesh Vijan’s Luka Chuppi in his hometown. This is the first time when Kartik will be shooting a film in his hometown. There were a lot of speculations on Laxman Utekar’s first Hindi film – Luka Chuppi’s final cast, but a couple of weeks earlier it was made official that the toast of town, Kartik Aaryan and the stunning Kriti Sanon are finalized for the film. Their look from the film is leaked and it has gone viral on social media. Their fans are going crazy about their fresh pairing. So are we!

Now we learn that the shoot of Luka Chuppi will begin on 1st August in Gwalior and it will be shot in Agra and Mathura as well. “I was delighted to know that the shoot will be in Gwalior. The first thing I did was, called my parents and broke the news to them. I haven’t been there in a while now. I’m looking forward to the shoot,” says Kartik.

Apart from Luka Chuppi, Kartik has also signed the Hindi remake of Kannada blockbuster Kirik Party. The film was a great success down South and now the remake is all set to be made. Rumors suggest that Jacqueline Fernandez will be seen opposite Kartik in the film, yet another fresh pairing for the young actor.

Kartik Aaryan is much in demand after his last blockbuster Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, which crossed the 100 Cr mark at the box-office. It is quite clear that the actor has had a very busy schedule post the release since he has signed a lot of brands and has been making city tours for the same. We must say, the success of SKTKS has worked wonders for this chocolate boy and he is leaving no stone unturned to give his fans and the industry his best.