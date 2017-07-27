Trailer of Farhan Akhtar’s Lucknow Central released early morning today and has been getting love from all over. Social media is abuzz with positive things about the promo and the performances.

After Farhan Akhtar, the makers revealed character posters of the remaining cast too. The posters have the same format of the characters stand holding a slate with their information written on it. The story of the film has the backdrop of prison but it is about fulfilling what you dream.

Rajesh Sharma as Purshotam Madan Pandit, Gippy Grewal as Parminder Singh Gill, Deepak Dobriyal as Victor Chattopadhyay, Inaamulhaq as Liakat Ansari is the band of convicts of Farhan Akhtar as Kishen Manohar Girotra. Makers also released character poster of Diana Penty and Ronit Roy. With such stellar cast, entertainment is guaranteed.

Farhan Akhtar who is playing the role of Kishen Mohan Girotra in the film. Kishen had aspirations to achieve something which landed him in the worst circumstance. A simple man from Moradabad, Kishen Mohan Girotra had a dream of making it big as a singer, but as fate turns out, he is convicted of an alleged high-profile murder and is sent to one of the most dreaded jails – Lucknow Central.

Kishen witnesses the life in the jail and befriends fellow inmates played. Deepak Dobriyal, Rajesh Sharma, Inaam Ul Haq & Rajesh Sharma, as he finds an opportunity to form a band with them. Diana Penty plays a hard-working NGO activist who lends a helping hand to Farhan and the team.

Produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Emmay Entertainment and Motion Pictures, Lucknow Central stars Farhan Akhtar, Ronit Roy, Deepak Dobriyal, Diana Penty, Gippy Grewal, Rajesh Sharma and Inaamulhaq. Directed by Ranjit Tiwari, the film is slated to release on 15th September 2017.