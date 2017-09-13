Lucknow Central is a movie on jail inmates which has an ensemble cast of Farhan Akhtar, Diana Penty, Gippy Grewal, Deepak Dobriyal, Rajesh Sharma, Ronit Roy and Inaamulhaq. The movie is directed by Ranjit Tiwari and is produced by Nikhil Advani, under the banner of Emmay Entertainment.

The trailer of Lucknow Central generated immense intrigue amongst the audience due to its gripping storyline and the nerve biting series of events. However, the trailer also arouses interest from a certain section of the audience who consume American TV shows.

Lucknow Central is regarded to bear semblance to the famous American television series Prison Break.

Here are the 5 similarities between Lucknow Central and Prison Break

1. Based in Prison

The premise of Lucknow Central revolves around a prison known as Lucknow Central‘. The story further traces the journey of Kishen Mohan Girhotra played by Farhan Akhtar and the inmates played by Gippy Grewal, Deepak Dobriyal, Rajesh Sharma and Inaamulhaq.

Prison Break, as the name suggests is also an American TV Series based inside a prison. The series traces the journey of two brothers Michael Scofield and Lincoln Burrows, as they hatch a plan to set out of prisons.

2. Wrongly accused

In Lucknow Central, Kishen is wrongly accused of the murder which he did not commit and is awaiting high court verdict.

Prison Break also has Lincoln Burrows who has been wrongfully sent to jail for the crime he did not commit.

3. Escaped drama

Lucknow Central is a story of the jail inmates who have a dream and that is freedom. Diana Penty who is an NGO worker is compelled to form a band of prisoners for the band competition. Kishen befriends four other inmates, namely Dikkat Ansari, Victor Chattopadhyay, Purushottam Pandit, Parminder Trehan and convinces them to join the band and they land up planning to escape from the jail.

While Lincoln sets free with the help of his brother Michael’s skills, it would be interesting to watch how the gang of Lucknow Central break free. The trailer of the film shows glimpses of Farhan’s effort to set free from the prison along with the other inmates as he rightly suggests to Deepak Dobriyal ‘Plan kuch aur hi hai.’

4.Recreational life inside jail

The dramatic narrative of Lucknow central portrays the life of the people in jail and how the musical band changed the life of the band members and the way music became a part of their life.

In Prison Break apart from all the drama of escape, the life of prisoners has been shown in a different way where the convicts indulge in recreational activities such as volley ball and painting while in prison.

5. The Bond

Through the journey, Lucknow Central showcases a heartening journey of the undertrials Farhan Akhtar, Gippy Grewal, Deepak Dobriyal, Rajesh Sharma and Inaamulhaq.

In ‘Prison Break‘ the bond between brothers in addition to the friendships formed while in prison add to the storyline of the series.

Produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Emmay Entertainment and Motion Pictures, the film is directed by Ranjit Tiwari and is slated to release on 15th September 2017.