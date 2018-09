Love Is Love: From Aamir Khan To Karan Johar; B-Town Celebrates Victory For LGBTQ!

As the Supreme Court on Thursday passed a landmark judgement on Section 377 by decriminalising homosexuality, the Bollywood fraternity hailed the decision.

From filmmakers Karan Johar and Hansal Mehta to actors Aamir Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham, several celebrities took to the social media to express their joy over the judgment.

Karan, who in his book “An Unsuitable Boy”, said he didn’t feel the need to scream out his sexual orientation “because I live in a country where I could possibly be jailed for saying this”, called the apex court’s judgment “historical”.

“So proud today. Decriminalising homosexuality and abolishing Section 377 is a huge thumbs-up for humanity and equal rights. The country gets its oxygen back,” tweeted Karan, one of India’s most popular filmmakers.

Historical judgment!!!! So proud today! Decriminalising homosexuality and abolishing #Section377 is a huge thumbs up for humanity and equal rights! The country gets its oxygen back! ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ’ช๐Ÿ’ช๐Ÿ’ช๐Ÿ™๐Ÿ™๐Ÿ™ pic.twitter.com/ZOXwKmKDp5 โ€” Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 6, 2018

Abhishek and John, who posed as homosexuals in the movie “Dostana“, are also happy for the LGBTQ community.

“Well done India,” Abhishek tweeted, while John wrote: “Stand tall in honour with pride. LGBTQ.”

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta, whose film “Aligarh” made a crucial statement on a gay professor, wrote: “The verdict is clear. Two consenting adults irrespective of sex, religion, cast and gender cannot be rendered criminals by the law. We as a society need to understand this before bringing bestiality, paedophiles etc as a counter to today’s landmark judgement.”

He also congratulated “Aligarh” writer Apurva Asrani “on being an important voice in this fight to gain justice for a community that has long been marginalised by law and society”.

“His stand is vindicated. ‘Aligarh‘ stands vindicated by the courts. The ball is in our court now,” Mehta added.

Asrani wrote: “At the stroke of the mid-day hour, as the conscience of many slept, India’s LGBTQ awoke to light and freedom. This moment came 71 years too late history, 71 yrs after our brethren attained freedom; but the soul of a community, long suppressed, has found utterance. Congratulations!”

Actress Swara Bhaskar, known for fearlessly expressing her mind on socio-political issues, wrote: “Good on you Honourable Supreme Court and thank you. I hope the citizens of India are listening. ‘Majoritarian views and popular morality cannot dictate constitutional rights. We have to vanquish prejudice, embrace inclusion and ensure equal rights.'”

Here’s what other stars tweeted:

Aamir Khan: We thank the Supreme Court for its decision to strike down article 377. It is a historic day for people who believe in equal rights for all. The judiciary has done its duty, and now we must do ours.

We thank the Supreme Court for its decision to strike down article 377. It is a historic day for people who believe in equal rights for all. The judiciary has done itโ€™s duty, and now we must do ours. https://t.co/zzxc4kfNxS โ€” Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) September 6, 2018

Farhan Akhtar: Bye bye 377. Thank you Supreme Court. No more dicrimination. Love is love.

Arjun Kapoor: Sanity prevails for once we can believe we have some sensible decision makers and lawmaker s available to this generation. Section 377 gone with the wind.

Sanity prevails for once we can believe we have some sensible decision makers and lawmaker s available to this generation. #Section377 gone with the wind. โ€” Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) September 6, 2018

Sonam K Ahuja: This is the India I want to live in. Not one filled with hate, bigotry,sexism homophobia and intolerance. This is the India I love.

This is the india I want to live in. Not one filled with hate, bigotry,sexism homophobia and intolerance. THIS is the India I love. ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ณ ๐ŸŒˆ โ€” Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) September 6, 2018

Vidya Balan: I am what I am. So take me as I am… Hail the Supreme Court Of India. Grateful that so many people I love won’t need to live in fear of โ€˜being found out’ anymore.

โ€œI am what I https://t.co/mUvlnwh4zX take me as I amโ€… Hail the #SupremeCourtOfIndia ๐Ÿ™๐Ÿ™!!

Grateful that so many people i love wonโ€™t need to live in fear of โ€˜being found outโ€™ anymoreโ˜€๏ธ. โ€” vidya balan (@vidya_balan) September 6, 2018

Nimrat Kaur: RIP Section377. Happy birthday 2018. Equal love. Equal lives. Proud Indian today.

RIP #Section377. Happy birthday 2018 !! Equal love. Equal lives. Proud Indian today. โ™ฅ๏ธ๐ŸŒˆ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ณ โ€” Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) September 6, 2018

Ayushmann Khurrana: RIP Section 377.The new sunshine of this day is that of a progressive India. Love all.

RIP #Section377

The new sunshine of this day is that of a progressive India. Love all! โ€” Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) September 6, 2018

Priety Zinta: If you have a heart you should be free to love who you want. So happy tohear that Supreme Court of India has abolished section 377.

โ€œIf you have a heart you should be free to love who you want.โ€ ๐Ÿ˜โค๏ธ๐Ÿ˜So Happy to hear that the Supreme Court of India ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ณ has abolished #section377 decriminalising Homosexuality ๐Ÿ‘ #equality #lgbtrights #nodiscrimination #ting pic.twitter.com/47yEBdkul7 โ€” Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) September 6, 2018

Dia Mirza: Equality for India. Equal love. Equal rights.

Konkona Sen Sharma: We won. Thank you SC. 377 is history.

We won! Thank you SC! ๐ŸŒˆ ๐ŸŒˆ๐ŸŒˆ#377IsHistory #pride

โ€œSection 377 is arbitrary. The LGBT community possesses rights like others. Majoritarian views and popular morality cannot dictate constitutional rights. We have to vanquish prejudice, embrace inclusion and ensure equal rights.โ€ โ€” Konkona Sensharma (@konkonas) September 6, 2018

Kubbra Sait: The verdict is here. I am who I am. Congratulations to everyone who voiced their hearts out. India Pride. Section 377 decriminalised.

The verdict is HERE!!!

I am who I am.

Congratulations to everyone who voiced their hearts out.#IndiaPride #section377 Decriminalised!! ๐ŸŒˆ โ€” Kubbra Sait (@kubrasait) September 6, 2018

Sanya Malhotra: Such an amazing morning. So happy and proud.