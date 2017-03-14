Rumoured lovebirds Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt were snapped on a lunch date during the long weekend! While the duo was in no mood to pose for shutterbugs, they got clicked while secretly entering a restaurant together.

Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt have never admitted being in a relationship but the duo keeps dropping major hints from time to time, which are indicative of their relationship status.

Check out Sid-Alia’s exclusive lunch date pictures here:

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra will next be seen alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Suniel Shetty in Raj Nidimoru & Krishna DK’s directorial Reload, while Alia Bhatt’s is on a happy high over her latest flick Badrinath Ki Dulhania, which has grossed Rs 53.13 crore so far (4 days)!

