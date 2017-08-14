Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh came together to celebrate the success of recently released movie Toilet: Ek Prem Katha in a hilarious video. The movie has just crossed its half century in terms of Box Office collections. The film, which starred Akshay and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles with Anupam Kher and Divyendu Sharma in supporting cast, released on August 11 and is inspired by Prime Minister of India’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan.

The film has opened not only with great reviews but also great collections, grossing 51.45 crores in its opening weekend. So, actor Ranveer Singh took social media and celebrated the success of the movie with movie star Akshay Kumar in a most rib-tickling way.

Take a look at the video posted by Ranveer Singh here: