Lisa Haydon, husband blessed with son

Bollywood actress Lisa Haydon and her husband Dino Lalvani became proud parents to their first child. Lisa took to Instagram to announce the birth of her son, who was born on Wednesday. The couple have named their newborn son Zack Lalvani.

The “Aisha” actress shared a photograph of herself cradling her son in her arms as she posed for the camera with her husband in front of the hospital.

Trending:

“Zack Lalvani born May 17, 2017,” the 30-year-old actress captioned the image.

Lisa, who has had a successful modelling stint and has featured in films like Aisha, Housefull 3, Queen and The Shaukeens, got married to her beau Dino Lalvani in October 2016 after the two dated for a year.

Dino is the son of Pakistan-born British entrepreneur Gullu Lalvani.

Last December, we had contacted Lisa to ask her if life has changed after marriage. She gave an interesting reply! “Life has not changed much after marriage. I went straight back to work. But I guess changes come after having a baby, not after marriage, especially if you are married to the right person who understands your lifestyle and profession,” Lisa told IANS.

She added: “I think I was married to my husband in mind before it happened officially. When you fall in love, you make a commitment to each other. It’s all about that.”

Along with actress Kangana Ranaut, Lisa was also praised for her act in the 2014 hit film “Queen”. She even garnered Filmfare Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress for the comedy-drama. Most recently, she was seen in Karan Johar’s “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil”, which released in October this year.