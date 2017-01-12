SHARE

Actress Lisa Haydon recently appeared in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and won a lot of praises for her character. Haydon who recently tied the knot with her long time boyfriend, Dino Lalvani, has now announced her pregnancy.


Like her wedding news, her pregnancy too has now come off as surprise for most. The actress had not signed any projects recently.

She took to Instagram to share this news with a beautiful picture flaunting her baby bump. She captioned the image as ” Humble Beginnings”.

Check out the picture here:

Lisa Haydon Announces Pregnancy With A Instagram Picture Flaunting Baby Bump
Lisa Haydon Announces Pregnancy With A Instagram Picture Flaunting Baby Bump

Lisa’s wedding itself was a surprise for most since she conducted the same in an intimate ceremony with only her close friends attending the function.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Check This Out

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY