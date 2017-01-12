Lisa Haydon Announces Pregnancy With A Instagram Picture Flaunting Baby Bump

Actress Lisa Haydon recently appeared in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and won a lot of praises for her character. Haydon who recently tied the knot with her long time boyfriend, Dino Lalvani, has now announced her pregnancy.

Like her wedding news, her pregnancy too has now come off as surprise for most. The actress had not signed any projects recently.

She took to Instagram to share this news with a beautiful picture flaunting her baby bump. She captioned the image as ” Humble Beginnings”.

Check out the picture here:

Lisa’s wedding itself was a surprise for most since she conducted the same in an intimate ceremony with only her close friends attending the function.