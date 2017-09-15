Produced by Prakash Jha Productions and presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, Lipstick under My Burkha continues to win accolades around the globe! Recently the film bagged its highest prize – Best Feature Film at the Washington DC South Asian Film Festival. This is just after news came in that the film won the Most Popular Film Award at the Caleidoscope Indian Film Festival in Boston.

In what seems to be a dream run for Lipstick Under My Burkha, directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, the awards tally for the film has now gone up to 15 awards. Lipstick Under My Burkha, by the end of September, will have been showcased at over 50 film festivals around the world.

Alankrita Shrivastava, the director, says, “I am so humbled by the love that Lipstick Under My Burkha is continuing to receive in India and around the world. It is such an honour to receive the top prize at the Washington DC South Asian Film Festival. And so heartening to be the Most Popular Film at the Caleidoscope Indian Film Festival too. I think honest stories of women, told from a female point of view really are resonating with the world.”

Producer Prakash Jha, “It is no easy feat to win 15 international awards! Lipstick Under My Burkha is a universal film that cuts across cultures. It is a hugely entertaining film that celebrates female sexuality. This kind of cinema knows no boundaries and all of these awards from world over are a testament to that.”

Adds Presenter Ekta Kapoor, “The success of Lipstick Under My Burkha is a win for cinema. It’s a sensitive subject that has been communicated to the audience in a hugely entertaining manner. With the film continuously winning so many prestigious awards, I am really glad that people the world over are enjoying and resonating with the film.’’

In the next three weeks – Lipstick under My Burkha is headed to the prestigious Calgary International Film Festival, the Vancouver International Film Festival, the Helsinki International Film Festival, the San Juan International Film Festival, the Trinidad and Tobago International Film Festival, the China Women’s Film Festival, the Nuremberg International Human Rights Film Festival, Germany. And it is the opening film Darwin International Film Festival in Australia and the opening film FFAST Film Festival in Paris.

After garnering huge commercial success in India, Lipstick Under My Burkha has had a limited theatrical release in the US and Singapore last week. It will open in cinemas in Australia and New Zealand on the 29th of September. Meanwhile on Amazon Prime Video India, Lipstick Under My Burkha has become the most watched film ever.